Authorities Identify Man Killed In Recent Mobile Home Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Authorities Identify Man Killed In Recent Mobile Home Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Midwest City Fire Department has identified the man who died in an early morning mobile home fire on Tuesday.

Authorities say Bobby Wayne Lakey, 70, died at the scene. His death was ruled as accidental. 

Investigators are still to determine the cause of the fire. They do know it began in the home's living room, which is where they found Lakey.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.