OKCFD Responds To Chlorine Spill In NE OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
JONES, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a chemical leak at a water treatment facility near NE 63rd and Douglas.

Crews believe the source of the leak is a 150 foot cylinder of sulfur dioxide. Sulfur dioxide is commonly used in wastewater treatment for dechlorination.

Evacuation of the facility is complete. Nobody was hurt or suffered any side effects. There is also no environmental damage or threat.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
