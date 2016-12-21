Suspect Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Ponca City

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Ponca City early Wednesday morning.

The active scene has closed down streets near Union and Grand.

Police answered a 911 call about a delivery driver being beaten by the suspect with a sword at the Valero at Grand and Oak. When police arrived shortly thereafter, the suspect refused to drop the weapon and confronted officers.

Ian Shea King, 31, was shot and killed by police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

This is all the information we have right now. Stay with News 9 for updates.