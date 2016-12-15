Dr. Mary Ann Bauman Leaves News9 After Two Decades

After 21 years of giving medical advice on News 9, Dr. Mary Ann Bauman. M.D. is leaving. Bauman has been the chief medical correspondent for News 9 since 1995. Every day on NEWS 9 at Noon, Dr. Bauman doses out her medical advice to Oklahomans on the segment Daily Dose. Dr. Bauman has decided to move to Seattle to be closer to family.

"Two of our kids and our three grandkids are in Seattle and we just want to have more time to spend with them," said Bauman.

During her time in Oklahoma City, Dr. Bauman has been very active with the American Heart Association and educating Oklahomans about the dangers of heart disease and how to prevent it. It's a mission she hopes to carry forward after her move to Seattle.

"I do a lot of work with the American Heart Association. I've really developed a passion for it and the undeserved," said Bauman. "I think I'm gong to volunteer in a clinic so that I can help people get what they need."

The doctor received her medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in 1978. In 1991, she joined Baptist Medical Center, which later became INTEGRIS Health Inc. as medical director of the Women's Center and is now the medical director for Women's Health and Community Relations. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and maintains an active primary care practice.

In the early 1990s, Dr Bauman became convinced of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and the power of the mind-body connection. Powered with her mantra, "insight is not enough," she started speaking for the American Heart Association and served as the president of the Oklahoma City Affiliate in 2001. She was appointed to the six-state Heartland Affiliate Board in 2005 and is heavily involved in the AHA's "Go Red For Women" initiative.

Dr. Bauman authored the book "Fight Fatigue-Six Simple Steps to Maximize Your Energy" and serves on the editorial board of Medical Economics magazine.

The doctor believes her time spent giving out medical advice has been invaluable to viewers.

"It's a way for people to sometimes ask questions they're afraid to ask or just don't know how to ask," said Bauman.