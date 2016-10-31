Meet The News 9 Team At The Peace, Love And Goodwill Festival

Join News 9 at the Peace, Love, and Goodwill Festival this Sunday, June 4th, from 10am to 3pm.

The Free festival is designed to provide a one of a kind experience for the entire family and is located at the Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City.

Come meet News 9’s Amanda Taylor, Dean Blevins, Cassie Heiter, and Jim Gardner, plus say hi to Marty Logan and check out his News 9 Storm Tracking vehicle at the touch-a-truck exhibit.

We hope to see you there!