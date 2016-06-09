News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A pay raise for teachers plus tax hikes to pay for it and patch budget holes will be among the top priorities facing the Oklahoma Legislature when it convenes Monday for its 2018 session. Republican Gov. Mary Fallin will deliver her eighth and final State of the State address to the GOP-controlled Legislature early Monday afternoon and is likely to focus on those two issues.

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) - Firefighters say wildfires have scorched thousands of acres of dry grasslands in northeastern Oklahoma Dozens of firefighters fought a grassfire along Oklahoma Highway 20 in Osage County Saturday evening that officials say burned up to 10,000 acres. Officials say another large fire in Mayes County burned hundreds of acres more. Authorities say no homes or other structures were damaged in the fires and no injuries were reported.

LINDSAY, Okla. (AP) - A 3.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of south-central Oklahoma. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was recorded at 3:39 a.m. Sunday about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south-southeast of Lindsay in Garvin County. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about three miles (1.8 kilometers). No damage or injuries was immediately reported. Geologists say that damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six people have been killed on state roads in separate crashes. Troopers say 76-year-old Tommie Ann Scott was killed Saturday in a crash east of Soper in Choctaw County. Earlier Saturday, a three-vehicle crash near Ada in Pontotoc County left 53-year-old Richard L. Campbell, 51-year-old Timothy L.R. Campbell and 56-year-old Dathan R. Lane dead. On Friday, two unidentified people were killed in a collision east of Okay in Wagoner County.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.