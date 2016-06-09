News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CST

CHANDLER, Okla. (AP) - Prosecutors in Oklahoma have charged a 13-year-old boy with first-degree murder in the killing of a 10-year-old boy who was struck by an arrow fired from a crossbow. The death happened last fall in the small town of Chandler, about 40 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Prosecutors charged the 13-year-old boy as an adult, making him one of the youngest ever to be charged as an adult in Oklahoma with first-degree murder.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The head of an Oklahoma wind power trade group flatly denied a state lawmaker's suggestion to police that someone connected to the industry is responsible for a tracking device found affixed to the legislator's vehicle. Oklahoma Wind Coalition Executive Director Mark Yates said Thursday that wind industry representatives are not involved in the incident involving Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore. Oklahoma authorities are investigating after McBride made the discovery in December.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick to head NASA is touting his relationship with Bill Nye, "The Science Guy." Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine has faced contentious Senate confirmation hearings over his past comments dismissing man-made causes for global warming. The Republican said on Thursday that Nye would accompany him to Trump's State of the Union address later this month. A Senate committee narrowly approved Bridenstine's nomination on Thursday, pushing him closer to a final Senate vote.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma say a 72-year-old woman was fatally shot after she fired a high-powered pellet gun at officers during a drug raid. Bartlesville police say the woman died after officers returned fire while executing a search warrant Wednesday night. Police say officers were arresting her 50-year-old son on drug and weapons charges at a local home when they heard shots. Two officers were struck by projectiles. One officer returned fire. State investigators are looking into the incident.

