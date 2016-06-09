News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City education officials have decided to change the names of three elementary schools named after Confederate generals. The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma City School Board unanimously voted Monday to replace the names of Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Stand Watie with those of a pioneering indigenous woman, a female philanthropist and the Spanish word for "hope." The board voted in October to rename the schools. The new names will take effect before August.

CRESCENT, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake has rattled parts of central Oklahoma that were shaken a day earlier by a series of earthquakes. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday about 8 miles north-northeast of Crescent, about 35 miles north of Oklahoma City. The temblor was recorded at a depth of about 4 miles. Four earthquakes struck Sunday night through Monday morning near Crescent ranging in magnitudes from 2.5 to 4.1.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma are searching for a woman who they say bound and gagged her three daughters, stabbed the eldest repeatedly, and set their house on fire. A 7-year-old girl is missing along with the mother, identified by Tulsa police as 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad. Police say an 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after suffering multiple stab wounds.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A new Oklahoma law will cut the cost of a basic speeding ticket by more than half. The Oklahoman reports that Gov. Mary Fallin the law last week reducing the cost of such speeding tickets from nearly $225 to $100. The law applies to tickets for 1 to 10 mph over the speed limit, and goes into effect in August. The bill's author says he acted after hearing from constituents and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers about how unfair the cost is for slightly surpassing the speed limit.

