News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CST

EUFAULA, Okla. (AP) - Records show a circus that owns four elephants that were stranded on an Oklahoma road had a pachyderm escape and roam through a Wisconsin residential neighborhood last summer. A Department of Agriculture report shows a Carson & Barnes Circus elephant got free from restraints in June in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Authorities in Oklahoma said the floor of the trailer carrying the four elephants had started to give way Wednesday. They disembarked for a couple of hours before a new trailer picked them up.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Health says 74 people have died from flu-related illness this season and more than 2,000 have been hospitalized. The agency said Thursday that Oklahoma's two largest counties, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, have recorded the most hospitalizations since Sept. 1. Tulsa County recorded 481 hospitalizations and Oklahoma County 380. Health officials say three flu deaths occurred among people aged 18 to 49 but that all other deaths have occurred among people 50 or older.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A jury has awarded a veteran police officer in Oklahoma City $210,000 in a retaliation lawsuit against the police chief and the city. The Oklahoman reports that the jury gave their verdict in Lt. Phil A. Williams' civil case on Wednesday. Williams filed the lawsuit in 2014, alleging that he was retaliated against after uncovering evidence the police captain was involved in a large theft ring.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) - A Texas auction house is giving fans of Merle Haggard a chance to hit the road in the country music icon's tour bus. Burley Auction Gallery will offer the 2008 Motor Coach Industries bus during an action on Feb. 10. It features a Santa Fe Super Chief insignia, a master bedroom, four bunks and a vintage train horn. Haggard died on his 79th birthday in 2016 in California. The Grammy-winning artist's hits include "Okie From Muskogee" and "Sing Me Back Home."

