News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The head of Oklahoma's health agency says there's a framework in place to get the medical marijuana industry rolling in the state soon, despite concerns from Gov. Mary Fallin that a statewide vote "opens the door" for recreational use. Oklahoma voters easily approved a state question Tuesday allowing cannabis to be used as medicine in the traditionally conservative state. Interim Health Commissioner Tom Bates said his department has been developing proposed rules since April 1.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Dozens of schoolteachers running for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature passed their first test in the state's primary election, flexing political muscles that knocked incumbents out of office and could lead to more surprising victories in the months ahead. Oklahoma's primary election on Tuesday smashed turnout records and followed a tumultuous year in which tens of thousands of teachers frustrated with low pay and funding for schools walked off the job.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma doctor has been ordered to stand trial for second-degree murder in the deaths of five patients that are blamed on powerful painkillers and other drugs she had prescribed them. State Attorney General Mike Hunter said a judge found probable Wednesday cause to try 58-year-old Dr. Regan Nichols of Midwest City on the five murder counts. Nichols has pleaded not guilty.

