News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Federal transportation officials have announced 10 sites for a test program aimed at increasing government and commercial use of unmanned aircraft. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced the winners Wednesday for the three-year drone program where states, local communities and tribes can devise their own trials. The sites are located in Oklahoma, California, Nevada, North Dakota, North Carolina, Kansas, Alaska, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's Legislature is living up to its tough-on-crime reputation, and juvenile offenders are the latest target. While states across the country are easing no-parole sentences for children, Oklahoma's Republican-led Legislature shifted in the other direction this session and approved a bill to make it easier for judges to put teenage offenders behind bars with no chance for release. The bill is now under review by Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Jury deliberations may begin soon in the trial of the younger of two Oklahoma brothers accused of fatally stabbing their parents and three siblings. Attorneys wrapped up closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of 19-year-old Michael Bever, charged with five first-degree murder counts and one of assault and battery with intent to kill for his role in the 2015 stabbings. Bever was 16 when authorities say he and Robert Bever killed their parents, two younger brothers and 5-year-old sister.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - A Texas school district is trying to recruit teachers with a billboard campaign in Oklahoma, where teacher protests about classroom funding recently closed schools across the state. The Fort Worth Independent School District is funding the billboards in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman and Stillwater. The Norman Transcript reports the billboards revealed Monday note that teacher salaries in Fort Worth start at $52,000. The superintendent in Norman says competition from neighboring states isn't new.

