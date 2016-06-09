News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. CST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says utility companies that stand to save an estimated $100 million in new federal corporate tax cuts should pass those savings onto Oklahoma residents. Hunter announced Thursday he has filed five motions with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission seeking a reduction in rates for Oklahoma customers. The utility companies include Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Natural Gas, CenterPoint Energy, and Arkansas Oklahoma Gas.

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude rated at 3.8 has been recorded in central Oklahoma. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake struck at 2:11 p.m. Thursday near Shawnee, 28 miles (45 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. No injuries or damage are reported. Scientists say damage is not likely in earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or less.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma typically has one of the busiest death chambers in the country. But the state will start 2018 as the third year without an execution while prison officials and state attorneys work to fine tune its procedure for putting condemned inmates to death. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he is meeting with top prison officials and expects more clarity on new lethal injection protocols "in the next two or three weeks."

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports there have now been 10 deaths due to influenza in the state since the start of the current flu season in September. The department said in a news release Thursday that there have also been more than 400 people hospitalized with influenza since Sept. 1. There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state last flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths three years ago.

