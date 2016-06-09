News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Colleagues of a missing pilot who was volunteering for a pet rescue operation when his plane failed to land at a Texas airport have completed the rescue flight in his honor. Missing pilot Dr. Bill Kinsinger left an Oklahoma City airport Wednesday bound for the Austin area to pick up a disabled dog, but his plane never landed. The Coast Guard was still searching Friday for Kinsinger, who was last seen over the Gulf of Mexico.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma natural gas liquids company has announced plans to build a $1.4 billion pipeline system from eastern Montana to the company's existing facilities in central Kansas. The Oklahoman newspaper reports the plan was announced by ONEOK Inc. The company is proposing a 900-mile pipeline to transport up to 240,000 barrels of unfractionated natural gas liquids each day. The pipeline is expected to be operational by the end of 2019.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former accountant for the Oklahoma Beef Council has been sentenced for embezzling nearly $2.7 million from the nonprofit. The Oklahoman reports that 46-year-old Melissa Day Morton was ordered to pay $3 million in restitution on Thursday. The beef council will receive $2.3 million, while the rest will go to the IRS and an insurance company. Morton was charged with bank fraud and making a false federal income tax return in May.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says voters will decide whether medical marijuana will be legal in a June 26 election. Fallin signed a proclamation Thursday setting the election date for a ballot measure to permit the growth and sale of marijuana for medicinal purposes, similar to 29 other states and the District of Columbia. The election date was announced the same day Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a new policy giving federal prosecutors more leeway to enforce federal laws against pot.

