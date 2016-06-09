News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 2:40 p.m. CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A report from Oklahoma State University says wildfires that scorched western and northwestern parts of the state and killed two in April caused an estimated $26 million in damage to livestock, pastures, fences and buildings. A news release says the estimate by Derrell Peel of the Cooperative Extension Service will likely change as a more information is gathered. Calculations are based on preliminary losses of about 1,600 head of cattle and damage to more than 2,100 miles of fencing.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Supreme Court has upheld a voter ID law in the latest battle in the U.S. between voting rights advocates who say the laws are aimed at suppressing voter turnout, and conservatives who say the protections are needed to ensure honest elections The Oklahoma court's Tuesday ruling says the state constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2010 is a "reasonable" regulation and not an undue burden on voters. The lawsuit by voter Delilah Christine Gentges was filed in 2012.

PURCELL, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma say two people have been arrested in Arkansas on a complaint alleging first-degree murder after the death of a pregnant Oklahoma City woman. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday 30-year-old Joshua Finkbeiner of Morrilton, Arkansas, and 42-year-old Staci Harjo of Oklahoma City are being held in the Cleburne County Detention Center in Arkansas. Investigators say they were arrested in connection with the death of Shaliyah Toombs of Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has expanded Oklahoma's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law to allow people to use deadly force in church. House Bill 2632 was one of eight measures the governor signed into law Monday. The bill adds places of worship to the locations, including homes and places of business, where Oklahoma citizens have a "right to expect absolute safety." Under the law, someone can use deadly force against anyone who enters "unlawfully or forcefully."

