News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CST

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Republican state Sen. David Holt has won a three-way race to become mayor of Oklahoma City. Holt received 79 percent of the vote in Tuesday's non-partisan primary election to defeat Democrat Randall Smith and independent Taylor Neighbors in the race to replace Mayor Mick Cornett, Oklahoma City's longest-serving mayor.

TULA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma health department board has named a replacement for the agency's interim commissioner, who resigned following allegations of domestic abuse. Brian Downs will be acting commissioner after Preston Doerflinger resigned Tuesday. Downs is the department's director of state and federal policy. Doerflinger quit after The Frontier reported Tulsa police responded to a 2012 call from Doerflinger's then-wife saying he had choked her. Doerflinger didn't respond to a request for comment.

GROVE, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say they have identified the body of a woman who may have been murdered at an Oklahoma mobile home park. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the woman was identified by the Office of the State Medical Examiner as 53-year-old Ransom White. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says White's body was discovered Sunday morning at a mobile home park outside Grove. Officials say White lived at one of the homes in the park.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The head of Oklahoma's largest teacher's organization says she is disappointed in the failure of a revenue-raising bill that included a $5,000 teacher pay raise and believes state lawmakers should keep trying. Alicia Priest, president of Oklahoma Education Association, said Tuesday the organization's nearly 40,000 members expect state lawmakers to put aside partisan politics she says prevented passage of the measure. The measure would have raised $581 million when fully implemented.

