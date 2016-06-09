News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A group representing Oklahoma teachers is asking the state's highest court to stop an effort to overturn tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises the Legislature approved amid a national uprising of educators seeking more classroom money. The Professional Oklahoma Educators filed a protest petition with the state Supreme Court last week against the anti-tax group's signature-gathering effort. Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite wants a public vote on whether to toss the tax hikes.

TALIHINA, Okla. (AP) - Investigators are sifting through debris days after Oklahoma troopers were hit by gunfire or shrapnel in a shootout with a man who died and whose home may have been booby-trapped to spark a massive fire. The Poteau Daily News reports officials were reconstructing the scene Monday in Talihina, about 150 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Authorities say troopers were serving a drug-related felony warrant Friday when the man opened fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former correctional officer who pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe and conspiring to commit wire fraud at a private prison for federal inmates in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 15 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Charles Daniel Lynn of El Reno was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge David L. Russell. Lynn must also serve two years of supervised release after he completes his sentence.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal appeals court has dismissed most of the social workers in a lawsuit that alleges the Oklahoma Department of Human Services failed to protect children from years-long abuse by a couple. The Oklahoman reports that the appeals court ruled 14 of 17 agency workers should be dropped from the lawsuit filed by nine children who were under Jerry and Deidre Matthews' care. The children's lawsuit alleges the agency received 17 complaints about the couple from 2004-2014 without taking action.

