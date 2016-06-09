News Minute: Here is the latest Oklahoma news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a white ex-volunteer deputy who served time in prison for the shooting an unarmed black man could face punishment after he was seen at a bar. Ex-Tulsa sheriff's volunteer deputy Robert Bates was spotted in January by another patron sitting at the bar of a restaurant in apparent violation of the terms of his parole, which prohibit him from consuming alcohol or being in places that serve it.

HARRAH, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man faces animal cruelty charges after his teenage daughter accused him of killing her two dogs to punish her for not doing the dishes. Oklahoma County court records show charges were filed Wednesday against 35-year-old Jeffrey Don Edwards of Harrah, about 22 miles east of Oklahoma City.

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Two New Mexico women are accused of kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy. Authorities say 35-year-old Kristen Aragon and 29-year-old Melissa Goelz drove 13 hours from Farmington, New Mexico, to Oklahoma's Pittsburg County in April to pick up the boy and they then returned to Farmington with him.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker known for his ultra-conservative views is facing accusations from party colleagues that he embellished his military service record and has been removed from the membership rolls of a national veterans group. Rep. Mike Ritze of Broken Arrow was notified this week in a letter from Disabled American Veterans that he had not documented his eligibility for membership. Ritze didn't immediately respond Thursday to telephone and email messages.

