When Annie was a little girl, her parents hoped she might end up on television. That way, her father said, they could "always keep an eye on her!" But it's not the TV part that Annie loves about her job - it's meeting new people, experiencing new things and learning about issues that affect Oklahomans every day.

As a Norman native, Annie Chang loves living and working in her home state as a reporter for News On 6. Her dad is a professor at OU, so she has ALWAYS been a Sooner football fan!

Annie previously spent two years as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WSBT, the CBS affiliate in South Bend, Ind. She loved the friendly people of Michiana and enjoyed living so close to Lake Michigan, but couldn't put up with the harsh winters any more, so she moved home!

Annie is a proud graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago. During her college years, she was an intern at WGN Radio in Chicago, WLNS-TV in Lansing, Mich., the Oklahoma Living Magazine and KGOU Radio in Norman. She also anchored the university's award-winning student-produced newscast, the Northwestern News Network.

When she's not working to bring you the latest news, Annie is probably napping, listening to a podcast or playing her dog, Whiskey. Or eating her favorite food, mac-and-cheese.

Fun fact: When Annie was living in South Bend, she only attended two Notre Dame football games, and they turned out to be the best ones - when the Irish lost to the Sooners in 2013, and then lost to her alma mater, the Wildcats, in 2014!

Feel free to reach out if you have a story idea, question or suggestion for a new podcast!