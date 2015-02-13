Luke McConnell, Account Executive

Account Executive Luke McConnell understands the effective marketing strategy is not one size fits all but is molded to fit the needs of the client. A University of Oklahoma graduate and native of the Carolinas, Luke began his career at KWTV-News 9 in 2012 as a sports writer before moving to the sales department in 2015.

Luke is committed to the success of his clients and works tirelessly to grow their business, no matter how unique the solution. Fiercely loyal and dedicated to building strong relationships within the community, he is well-versed in all mediums and will find a plan that works for you. From TV to online to outdoor, you can trust Luke will always make your interests his top priority.

To advertise with Luke, you can reach him at his office 405-841-9169, his cell 254-644-5127 or by email.