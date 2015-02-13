Chad Woolbright, Director of Local Sales

Director of Local Sales, Chad Woolbright is an industry veteran with over 20 year experience in Oklahoma media. Originally from Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Chad has made Oklahoma his home for more than two decades. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and started his advertising career in Tulsa.

Chad Woolbright has a deep understanding of marketing and advertising and has helped countless businesses reach their goals through effective media plans. Chad also volunteers his media expertise to the United Way of Central Oklahoma, serving on their marketing committee for the last 5 years.

If you're interested in advertising on News On 6 you can contact Chad by email, on his office phone at 918-732-6025 or cell phone 405-640-1502.