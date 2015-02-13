Sean Berndt, Director of Local Sales

Sean Berndt is the Director of Local Sales for Griffin Communications overseeing the local sales of News 9, News 9 Now, News9.com, 9 Outdoor, and KSBI-TV in Oklahoma City.

The sales team specializes in creating multi-platform advertising and marketing strategies for local advertisers to help grow their business focused on the state of Oklahoma.

Sean has been with Griffin Communications from July 1, 2001 to Present serving roles as both Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager.

You can contact Sean by email, call his office at 405-841-9924 or cell phone 405-650-3687.