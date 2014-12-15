Grammy Awards Trip Giveaway Official Rules

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 21 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.News9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by NEWS 9 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

5. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

6. “Contest Officials” designated by the management of NEWS 9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

7. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

8. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

9. NEWS 9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

10. How to enter: Viewers may participate in the 2017 Grammy Awards Trip Giveaway by completing an online entry form located at www.News9.com/grammy. If a participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. Therefore, if an entry form doesn't include a phone number nor an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the drawing. One (1) winner will be selected by random number generator, from all valid entries received. Deadline to enter is January 27, 2017 at 11:59pm. Once winner is contacted, he/she must immediately give the full legal name for both travelers. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted.

11. Alternate Form of Entry: Participants may also complete an entry form at any participating Freddy’s Frozen Custard within the News 9 DMA. For a list of Freddy’s Frozen Custard locations and their phone numbers, visit www.Freddysusa.com. Entry forms submitted using the Alternate Form of Entry must be completed during regular store hours. All fields on the entry form must be completed and must be legible. If participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have either a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. Therefore, if an entry form doesn't include a phone number nor an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the drawing. Any entries received that are not legible by Contest Officials will also be deemed null and void. Participant will not be notified if his/her entry has not been deemed null and void. One (1) winner will be selected by random number generator, from all valid entries received. Deadline to enter via Alternate Form of Entry will be 11:00pm (or at the stores regular closing time, whichever occurs first) on Friday, January 27, 2017. Winner does not have to be present to win. Once winner is contacted, he/she must immediately give the full legal name for both travelers. Only one (1) entry per person, per day, will be accepted.

12. Alternate Form of Alternate Form of Entry: Participants may also submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to NEWS 9: 2017 GRAMMY AWARDS TRIP GIVEAWAY, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Postcard entry must include participant's name, age, town, phone number and email address (include “None” if participant does not have an email address). If a participant does not have an email address or a phone number, participant should respond with “None”. However, participant must have a minimum of a phone number or email address to be contacted in the event they are selected as the winner. Therefore, if entry form doesn't include at least one (1) form of contact, a phone number or an email address, such entry will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Entries using the Alternate Form of Alternate Form of Entry must be received by 4:00pm on January 27, 2017. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

13. ALL entries, by any form of submission as described herein, must include contact information such as name, address, phone number and email address. A minimum of a name and phone number or a name and email address are required. An entry that doesn't include the minimum contact information, will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing.

14. Prize: One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from ALL entries received starting January 9, 2017 through January 27, 2017, and will receive a trip to the 58th Annual Grammy Awards, which includes the following:

Two (2) Round-trip coach air transportation to L.A. from anywhere in the 48 contiguous United States

Two (2) nights first class hotel accommodations at The Courtyard Marriott (http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/laxld-courtyard-los-angeles-la-live/)

Two (2) Bronze level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on February 12, 2017. (Provided by CBS)

Two (2) tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party with live performances, cocktails, refreshments, and food service

Admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY® Museum (http://www.grammymuseum.org/).

$300 in the form of a prepaid card for airport transfers or food and beverage at LA Live (http://lalive.com/) or wherever the card is accepted.

Breakfast daily

RPMC professional travel planning and coordination, including a dedicated travel specialist, booking and coordination of air, hotel and activities, a day-by-day itinerary.

RPMC winner management services including telephone contact and correspondence, securing of liability releases, scheduling of travel dates and destination toll free number assistance.

Total Prize Value: $ 4,668.00

15. In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:



a. Prizewinner cannot be reached on or before 5:00p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017;



b. Prizewinner does not return a phone call on or before 5:00p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017;



c. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;



d. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or



e. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

16. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

17. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules and Acknowledgment (“Documents”) provided by NEWS 9. The signed documents must be received by NEWS 9 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud. In the event winner receives or has already received, a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News 9 and/or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2017 calendar year, such prize values will be combined with this prize value. If the total value of all prizes received during the 2017 exceed $600, winner will receive a Form 1099 from Griffin Communications for the 2017 calendar year.

18. Griffin Communications, L.L.C. and/or News 9 shall not be liable for any lost, misplaced or stolen luggage because of winning this trip.

19. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

20. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

21. Complete rules are available at NEWS 9 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com/grammy.

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.