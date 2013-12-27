Justin Dougherty

News 9 political commentator Scott Mitchell dropped by the studio to discuss the current condition of health care reform in Washington and the challenges facing the recently passed state budget.More >>
News 9 political commentator Scott Mitchell dropped by the studio to discuss the current condition of health care reform in Washington and the challenges facing the recently passed state budget.More >>
Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Sen. James Lankford is set to make a major proposition along with three other senators to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.More >>
Oklahoma City leaders will break ground on the new MAPS 3 park downtown today at 10 a.m.More >>
Oklahoma City leaders will break ground on the new MAPS 3 park downtown today at 10 a.m.More >>
The full Senate vote for the GOP's latest healthcare plan has now been delayed.More >>
The full Senate vote for the GOP's latest healthcare plan has now been delayed.More >>
In just a few hours, the director of the Department of Corrections will release details on what he calls a prisoner population crisis.More >>
In just a few hours, the director of the Department of Corrections will release details on what he calls a prisoner population crisis.More >>
Coming on the heels of a significant vandalization, Oklahoma City school board officials are set to vote on temporarily closing North Highland Elementary tonight due to a staffing crisis.More >>
Coming on the heels of a significant vandalization, Oklahoma City school board officials are set to vote on temporarily closing North Highland Elementary tonight due to a staffing crisis.More >>
An investigation from the Inspector General into a former Oklahoma City Veteran's Affairs doctor found he may have lied about his work.More >>
An investigation from the Inspector General into a former Oklahoma City Veteran's Affairs doctor found he may have lied about his work.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.More >>
Senate Republicans are expected to soon release their plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, the first time voters and most senators have seen the plan.More >>
A 3-year-old boy is expected to recover after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool and fire crews are using this incident as warning for parents.More >>
A 3-year-old boy is expected to recover after nearly drowning at an apartment complex pool and fire crews are using this incident as warning for parents.More >>
Congressman Steve Russell released his latest version of his report called Waste Watch and the main target is education.More >>
Congressman Steve Russell released his latest version of his report called Waste Watch and the main target is education.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News 9 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News 9 fans “Like” us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NEWS9 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.