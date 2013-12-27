Justin Dougherty joined Oklahoma's Own News 9 in 2013. A native of Missouri, Justin now calls Oklahoma City home and is excited to be starting a chapter here.

Here's Justin in his own words:

Out of the 16 incorporated cities & towns that are named Springfield in the United States, the one in Missouri is where I was born, raised, educated and developed as a broadcaster.

Baseball is not only America's pastime, but mine as well. Playing baseball throughout college has sparked a hobby for anything sports. Basketball (Thunder), football or golf are the basic hobbies. As for the adventure: kayaking, biking, and fishing fill those needs.

I appreciate art, but love painting. I unsuccessfully cook, but successfully eat.

A couple of strange but true facts about me: I've caught a Major League home run and I once owned a piranha, which remains my only pet ever.

I'm a scavenger and a storyteller. I take pride in those titles. Everyone has a story, and I am honored to tell yours.