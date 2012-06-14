Best Summer Ever Official Rules

2017 NEWS 9’S BEST SUMMER EVER GIVEAWAY

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

1. This Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in the State of Oklahoma and within the News 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. (“DMA”) except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.news9.com/contests or click here. Employees of News 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest (“Contest Entities”) and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the entire duration of this promotion. Winners from other contests sponsored or conducted by News 9 within thirty (30) days preceding the beginning of this contest are not eligible for this contest.

3. Any and all previous Best Summer Ever Grand Prize Winners are not eligible to participate in the 2017 Best Summer Ever Giveaway.

4. This Contest is void where prohibited by law.

5. No purchase, registration fee or donation of money is required to register or win.

6. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY:

a. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: ON-AIR WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY by watching News 9 This Morning, News 9 @ 4pm, News 9 @ 5pm, News 9 @ 6pm and/or News 9 @ 10pm each weekday starting Monday, June 5, 2017 and ending Friday, August 4, 2017. A cue-to-text will be displayed during each broadcast giving the viewer a short code and the daily keyword. Participants will have until 11:59 p.m. that same day to submit their entry via text, for all newscasts. Only one (1) entry, per phone number, per newscast will be accepted each weekday, starting Monday, June 5, 2017 through Friday, August 4, 2017.

b. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – WINNER SELECTION: Each weekday, five (5) separate winners will be selected as follows:

i. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News 9 This Morning;

ii. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News 9 @ 4pm;

iii. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News 9 @ 5pm;

iv. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News 9 @ 6pm; and

v. One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received using the daily keyword provided during News 9 @ 10pm.

c. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Each winner will receive one (1) daily prize, according to the prize calendar below, AND a "KEY", which symbolizes an entry into the On-Air Watch & Win Grand Prize Finalist Drawing.

d. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE CALENDAR:

Week 1 (June 5-9, 2017): One (1) $100 Subway Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

Week 2 (June 12-16, 2017): One (1) $100 Braum’s Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

Week 3 (June 19-23, 2017): One (1) Pendleton Motor Robe Blanket (Approx. Value: $100.00)

Week 4 (June 26-30, 2017): One (1) $100 VISA Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

Week 5 (July 3-7, 2017): One (1) $100 Statuary World Patio & Fireside Gift Certificate (Total Value: $100)

Week 6 (July 10-14, 2017): One (1) $100 Hideaway Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

Week 7 (July 17-21, 2017): One (1) $100 Uptown Grocery Store Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

Week 8 (July 24-28, 2017): One (1) OKC Philharmonic Show Ticket Prize Pack (Total Value: $100)

Week 9 (July 31-August 4, 2017): One (1) $100 WinCo Foods Gift Card (Total Value: $100)

e. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – DAILY PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: If a Daily Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Daily Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Daily Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable.

f. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News 9, addressed as follows: 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: ON-AIR WATCH & WIN, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Postcard entry must include participant’s first name, last name, town, zip, county, phone number, email address and age. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void, and will not be included in prize drawing. All Alternate Form of Entries received will be added to the BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ONLINE entries, per the details provided below. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

g. ON-AIR WATCH & WIN – GRAND PRIZE FINALISTS: Two (2) Grand Prize Finalists will be selected from all entries received through the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: ON-AIR WATCH & WIN GIVEAWAY. Each Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News 9 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. Each Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News 9 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

7. BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ONLINE ENTRY

a. FORD ONLINE ENTRY – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ONLINE ENTRY by completing the online entry form at www.News9.com/Summer. Deadline to enter is Sunday, August 6, 2017 @ 11:59pm (CST). All entries must include the following: first name, last name, town, zip, county, phone number and email address. A valid phone number or email address is required for News 9 to make contact in the event you are selected as a Grand Prize Finalist. If an entry received does not have a valid email address or a valid phone number, such entry will be deemed null and void, and will not be included in the Grand Prize Finalist Drawing.

b. FORD ONLINE ENTRY – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News 9, addressed as follows: 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ONLINE ENTRY, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Postcard entry must include participant’s first name, last name, town, zip, county, phone number, email address and age. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per weekday, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible. Deadline to enter the FORD ONLINE ENTRY – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY is Friday, August 4,2017 @ 5:00pm.

c. FORD ONLINE ENTRY – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: One (1) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ONLINE ENTRY. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News 9 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News 9 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

8. BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT PRIZE PACK GIVEAWAY

a. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – HOW TO ENTER: Participants may enter the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY, by visiting their local Oklahoma Ford Dealer, requesting an entry form from a dealership employee, and completing the paper entry form in its entirety, including the same of the employee who provided you the entry form. Participant may enter any time during a dealership’s regular business hours. Hours of operation vary by dealership and it is suggested that participant contact the dealership before visiting a dealership, to determine its specific business hours. Deadline to enter the BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY is 9:00pm, or earlier, depending on specific dealership closing time, on August 5, 2017. Only one (1) entry, per person, per week will be accepted.

b. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – WINNER SELECTION: One (1) winner will be selected each week, by random number generator, from all FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY entries received. Deadline to enter each weekly giveaway is as follows:

i. Week 1 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 5, 2017 through June 10, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on specific deanship’s business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 12, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 14, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

ii. Week 2 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 12, 2017 through June 17, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 19, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 21, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

iii. Week 3 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 19, 2017 through June 24, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, June 26, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, June 28, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

iv. Week 4 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting June 26, 2017 through July 1, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 3, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 5, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

v. Week 5 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 3, 2017 through July 8, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 10, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 12, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

vi. Week 6 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 10, 2017 through July 15, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 17, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 19, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

vii. Week 7 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 17, 2017 through July 22, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 24, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, July 26, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

viii. Week 8 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 24, 2017 through July 29, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, July 31, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, August 2, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

ix. Week 9 - One (1) winner will be selected, by random number generator, from all entries received starting July 31, 2017 through August 5, 2017 @ 9:00pm (or earlier, depending on individual dealership business hours). Winner will be selected on Monday, August 7, 2017, and will be contacted on or before Wednesday, August 9, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

c. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – PRIZE DESCRIPTION: Each winner will receive one (1) Dealership Entertainment Prize Pack, which includes, but is not limited to: One (1) Insignia 39” Class, LED 1080p HDTV Roku Smart TV, one (1) Sony 5.1 Ch 3D, Smart Blu-Ray Home Theater System and one (1) $100 VISA Gift Card. Winner will receive one (1) VISA Gift Card in the amount of $599, which is the value of all items included in the Home Entertainment Prize Pack, combined. Winner will have the option to purchase prize as listed above or not. Total Prize Value: $599.

d. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: In the event a weekly prizewinner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Prize is non-assignable, non-transferrable and may not be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner.

e. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News 9, addressed as follows: 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Postcard entry must include participant’s first name, last name, town, zip, county, phone number, email address and age. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) Entries that do not include ALL of the required information, will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the prize drawing. Entries must be received by 5:00pm each Friday during promotional period of June 5, 2017 through August 4, 2017, and will be included in that same week’s prize drawing. No more than one (1) entry, per person, per week, will be accepted. Photocopies, facsimiles or other reproductions will not be eligible.

f. FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: Three (3) Grand Prize Finalists will be selected from all entries received through the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD DEALERSHIP HOME ENTERTAINMENT GIVEAWAY. A Grand Prize Finalist may or may not be a Weekly Prizewinner and being a Weekly Prizewinner does not guaranty participant will be selected as a Grand Prize Finalist. Each Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News 9 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. Each Grand Prize Finalist/Alternate Grand Prize Finalist must confirm he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News 9 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

9. FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST:

a. FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST – HOW TO ENTER: To enter the BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST, participants must visit www.News9.com/Ford and upload a photo of your favorite road trip destination or a photo of yourself and a Ford Vehicle (“NEW” or “CLASSIC”) that you would like to take on a road trip. Deadline to enter the BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST is 5:00pm, August 4, 2017.

b. FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY: Participants may submit a postcard entry via mail or hand delivery to News 9, addressed as follows: 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Postcard entry must include participant’s first name, last name, town, zip, county, phone number, email address and age. (Age is required to confirm participant is of qualifying age.) Each postcard entry submitted must also include a photo of your favorite road trip destination or a photo of yourself and a Ford Vehicle (“NEW” or “CLASSIC”) that you would like to take on a road trip. Entries that do not include ALL of the required information will be deemed null and void and will not be included in the Grand Prize Finalist Drawing. Deadline to enter the FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST – ALTERNATE FORM OF ENTRY is Friday, August 4, 2017 @ 5:00pm.

f. FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST – GRAND PRIZE FINALIST: One (1) Grand Prize Finalist will be selected from all entries received through the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER: FORD ROAD TRIP PHOTO CONTEST. The Grand Prize Finalist will be contacted by telephone on or before 5:00pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. If a finalist is unable to be contacted and/or doesn’t return a call from News 9 within twenty-four (24) hours of a voicemail message, it will be assumed said participant wishes to waive his/her rights as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Grand Prize Finalist will be selected. The Grand Prize Finalist must confirm that he or she is available to attend the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation currently scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation date is subject to change at any time, without prior notice or approval. However, upon any change to the date, time, location, etc. of the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, News 9 will notify each Grand Prize Finalist of same.

10.GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY PRESENTATION. At the end of the 2017 BEST SUMMER EVER GIVEAWAY promotional period, seven (7) Grand Prize Finalists, each selected through the various forms of entry as described above, will attend a recorded Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation that will air on News 9 at a later date. The Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation is currently scheduled for Wednesday August 9, 2017. However, such date is subject to change for any reason deemed appropriate by Contest Officials. Grand Prize Finalist must be present to win Grand Prize. In the event a Grand Prize Finalist is unable or unwilling to participate in the Grand Prize Giveaway Presentation, for any reason whatsoever, he/she will forfeit his/her spot as a Grand Prize Finalist and an Alternate Finalist may be selected. Grand Prize Finalists are not allowed to appoint a representative to attend in their absence.

11.GRAND PRIZE: One (1) 2017 Ford Edge Titan, Color: Ruby Red. Approximate Prize Value: $33,525.

12.GRAND PRIZE ACCEPTANCE/RESTRICTIONS: If a Grand Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason whatsoever, Contest Officials reserve the right to determine an alternate winner or to not award that winner’s prize at all. Grand Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Grand Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable.

13.Grand Prize Winner is selected at random.

14.Grand Prize Winner must currently hold a valid driver’s license and automobile insurance, and must provide a copy of same to News 9 and/or Your Oklahoma Ford Dealers.

15.Grand Prize Winner is responsible for all fees associated with income tax, sales tax, and/or vehicle title and registration.

16.By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by News 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner’s acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

17.“Contest Officials” designated by the management of News 9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

18.Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

19.Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

20.News 9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

21.In the event of any of the following, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner:

a. Prizewinner cannot be reached within twenty-four (24) hours of winner selection;

b. News 9 is unable to leave a voicemail due to a full voicemail box or because the mailbox is not properly set-up;

c. Prizewinner does not return a phone call within forty-eight (48) hours of a message left by News 9;

d. Prizewinner does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner;

e. Prizewinner is determined not to be an eligible winner; or

f. Any other reasons set forth in these rules.

22.No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities’ sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner’s notification by News 9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

23.Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner, Official Rules and, if applicable, an IRS Form W-9 (“Documents”) provided by News 9. The signed Documents must be received by News 9 within ten (10) days of the winner’s notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. News 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

24.Taxes: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Communications, as parent company for News 9, will issue a 1099 for the 2017 Calendar Year, to winner, for the total value of prize, plus any amount Winner receives as reimbursement for permits, application fees or licenses. In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News 9 or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2017 calendar year, all prize values will be combined and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2017 calendar year.

25.Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

26.This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

27.Complete rules are available at News 9, Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com/Summer.

Standard messaging charges apply per your carrier. Send HELP to (79640) for information. Send STOP to (79640) to opt out of the service. For Full Terms & Conditions, please visit (79640)” Note: Standard Terms & Conditions are also available at http://store2.hipcricket.com/standard-termsEandP.asp

Full terms and conditions are also available at www.News9.com.