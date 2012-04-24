Lacey Swope

Lacey is an Okie through and through. She grew up in the small town of Kiefer.

Growing up, Lacey was always fascinated with the sky, lightning, hail, and yes, tornadoes. Most of her life she knew what she wanted to do when she grew up. She wanted to be a meteorologist so she could study the atmosphere every day and share her passion for weather with others.

Lacey attended the University of Oklahoma where she earned her bachelor's degree in meteorology and minored in both broadcast journalism and mathematics. While attending OU, she seized every opportunity she could. Lacey was a forecaster for OWL, worked part time for CIMMS, did research on an NSF grant focusing on solar panels in Oklahoma, worked shifts at OU Nightly, worked part time for IT, was a member of the OU chapter of AMS, and she interned at NEWS9. Lacey was on the president’s & dean’s honor roll and graduated with distinction in May of 2010.

Lacey's first job landed her in Sioux City, IA where she became the weekday morning meteorologist on KMEG 14. While at KMEG, she forecasted for the tri-state area of South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa. Lacey covered everything from blizzards to droughts, floods, and tornadoes - including the April 9, 2011 tornado that destroyed 60% of the town of Mapleton, IA.

After her time away, Lacey made it back to Oklahoma. Lacey was a member of the News 9 Weather team in OKC for 6 years as the morning and noon meteorologist.

When the devastating tornado outbreak of May 19th and 20th took place, Lacey was on-air with her team. No one expected the largest tornado on record to touch down less than two weeks later on May 31st. Covering those three days will be engraved in her heart and mind forever, and motivate her to help further warning communication with the public through better understanding of our atmosphere. Lacey and the News9 team went on to win a regional Emmy Award for their extended coverage of that event.

After time away from Green Country, Lacey feels very blessed to be coming back to her roots. All of her family and her husband’s family live near Tulsa. And she is thrilled to be HOME!

When she's not in the weathercenter, she likes to spend time with her husband Tyler, her dog Hallie, and the rest of her amazing family. Lacey also enjoys anything outdoors: hunting and fishing, shopping, taking random road trips, and of course - storm chasing.