Tuesday is News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope's last day with us here in Oklahoma City.More >>
Tuesday is News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope's last day with us here in Oklahoma City.More >>
Two rounds of storms are on their way to Oklahoma Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.More >>
Two rounds of storms are on their way to Oklahoma Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.More >>
Hope your Friday is going great! Here's your weekend forecast.More >>
Hope your Friday is going great! Here's your weekend forecast.More >>
Look forward to a warm Thursday evening with a strong south breeze.More >>
Look forward to a warm Thursday evening with a strong south breeze.More >>
It is predicted to be cool Wednesday evening with winds relaxing. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and we may see patchy drizzle along and east of Interstate 35.More >>
It is predicted to be cool Wednesday evening with winds relaxing. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and we may see patchy drizzle along and east of Interstate 35.More >>
News 9 and FlatSafe Tornado Shelters surprised the final winner in our "Shelter from the Storm" sweepstakes.More >>
News 9 and FlatSafe Tornado Shelters surprised the final winner in our "Shelter from the Storm" sweepstakes.More >>
The last few days the storm chances have been late afternoon or evening and went into the overnight hours.More >>
The last few days the storm chances have been late afternoon or evening and went into the overnight hours.More >>
As the dryline pushes east, storms will likely develop again Tuesday afternoon. Ingredients are coming together for another stormy evening across western OK.More >>
As the dryline pushes east, storms will likely develop again Tuesday afternoon. Ingredients are coming together for another stormy evening across western OK.More >>
It's been 20 years since the hit single MMMBop was released by Oklahoma's own Hanson brothers.More >>
It's been 20 years since the hit single MMMBop was released by Oklahoma's own Hanson brothers.More >>
There will be more storms for parts of Oklahoma Wednesday. Hail and wind are the main threats.More >>
There will be more storms for parts of Oklahoma Wednesday. Hail and wind are the main threats.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Need to contact a News 9 anchor or reporter? Get their contact information here.
Join other News 9 fans “Like” us on Facebook! You’ll be in the loop for breaking news, special offers and other inside details.
Follow @NEWS9 to get up-to-date news info as it happens right on your cell phone or desktop!
Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.