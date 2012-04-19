Karl Torp - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Karl torp anchors our Emmy winning 4 pm newscast.

During his first week on the job in 2012, he saw the passion Oklahomans have to help one another in their darkest hour. A tornado had just touched down in Woodward, OK and volunteers, who had traveled hours, worked without sleep to help survivors who lost everything.

On May 20th, 2013 Karl and his photojournalist used a backpack unit to broadcast some of the first live reports from Moore, OK. moments after a deadly EF5 tornado cut through town.  Karl was awarded a Heartland Emmy Award for his role in News 9’s continuing coverage of the disaster.

Karl loves telling Oklahoma’s unique stories.   His Emmy nominated series, Red Dirt Diaries, features a mix of characters that can be described as colorful, courageous, and quirky.

Karl is also a sports junkie. He loves to think of trades that would help the Oklahoma City Thunder win a World Championship, despite knowing little to nothing about salary caps and luxury taxes.

These days, Karl and his wife try to explain the benefits of a reasonable bedtime to their young energetic son Kellen, and why he can’t leave the house without pants.

If you have a story idea you want Karl to check out, please let him know by email, Facebook and Twitter.

