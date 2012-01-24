Bobbie Miller is an Oklahoma native who has enjoyed reporting & anchoring the news to Oklahoma viewers for most of her tv news career. Miller began her time at News9 anchoring News9 This Morning until she decided to take some time to be a full-time stay-at-home mom. She has now rejoined the team as an anchor of the 4 p.m. show.

Bobbie has three children with her husband. And while she loves telling stories on tv, her favorite audience are three little ones when they pile in her lap to read a book. She continues to spend her days as a homeroom mom at their school, teaching kids Bible classes at church & cheering on her children in all of their events. She also keeps them outside as much as possible riding bikes, chalking the sidewalk and digging in the vegetable garden. “I’m determined to instill a love of the outdoors & all of creation in them!” said Miller.

Bobbie is still passionate about news and grateful for this opportunity to return to a news room. “I’m so happy to be back in the chair at News 9,” said Miller. “This place has always been like my second home and I’m excited to spend the afternoons with my work family and our viewers.”