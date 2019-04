Rubber game between ORU and Summit League Leader Omaha at JL Johnson stadium. Golden Eagles down 4-0 in the bottom of the 2nd, former Bishop Kelley Comet Jake McMurray laces a double into the right-field corner, Isaac Coffey scores to get ORU on the board. Four batters later, Blake Hall launches a grand slam over the wall in left-center. Hall goes five-for-five with 6 R-B-I, as the Golden Eagles pick up a huge series win, 10-7.