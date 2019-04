The School breakfast program in La Crosse, Wisconsin provides thousands of students in the area with a free or reduced price breakfast. Officials from the Hunger Task Force and Couleecap say the program is important for students to be successful... but they're worried it may not get the funding it needs. According to the Wisconsin Association of School boards, funding for the breakfast program was cut by 10 percent in the 2011-2013 budget and that money was never restored.