With the world counting down to the final season premiere of the global blockbuster Game of Thrones, fans can experience the on-screen fantasy realm with a first-of-its-kind, immersive production in Las Vegas at the iconic Fountains of Bellagio. HBO, MGM Resorts and WET Design debuted a show that brings to life the imagery of Game of Thrones with a new, limited-run event. The production will run through April 13, priming fans for the series season finale premiere, April 14.