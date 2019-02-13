Video 

911 Calls Released In NW OKC Scaffolding Rescue

Two painters are thankful to be alive this morning after their scaffolding broke leaving them dangling hundreds of feet in the air.  Police have released the  911 call from witnesses.   

Keep up-to-date with everything that happens in your world.
We promise to never spam you. You can opt-out at any time. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for additional information.
News 9
7401 N Kelley Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
405-843-6641

Our Lobby Hours
Mon-Fri
8:30-5:30
Sat-Sun
CLOSED
Holidays
Call First
2019 Griffin Communications.News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceLegal NoticesAd ChoicesPublic Inspection File ContactPublic Inspection FileClosed Captioning Assistance