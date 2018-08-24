Game Of The Week: Choctaw Vs. Shawnee

Shawnee moves from class 5A up to class 6A-II this season. The Wolves have an experienced quarterback in senior Heath Hunter - and experienced skill players, but the offensive line is young - 3 sophomores will start tonight.
