Homeless Alliance Art Show

Kinsey Crocker, the director of communications for the Homeless Alliance, and Fresh Start artist Phillip Lee, discuss the Fresh stART program which provides people experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City with a supportive environment for creating art. Click here for more information about the upcoming art exhibit.
