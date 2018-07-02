EMSA Urges You To Stay Hydrated During Heat Alert

Many of you are soaking up the sun ahead of the 4th of July holiday, but those rays can be dangerous if you are not properly prepared.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.