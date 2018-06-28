City Rescue Mission Shines A Light On Recovery Services

Oklahoma's largest provider of free recovery services has a new look. The City Rescue Mission in downtown Oklahoma City is celebrating a rebranding, which organization leaders hope will bring more people to its door.
