Daily Dose: Boils

<style> #sitemap .smCol .desc a { font-weight:bold !important; color:#fff !important; text-decoration:none !important; } #sitemap .smCol .desc a:hover { color:#f9cf6c !important; } #sitemap .smCopyright { background: url('http://kwtv.images.worldnow.com/images/9687091_G.png') !important; background-repeat: no-repeat !important; } </style> <div id='sitemap'> <div class='smCol info'> <div class='address'> News 9<br /> 7401 N. Kelley Ave.<br/> Oklahoma City, OK 73111<br/> </div> <div class='desc'> News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state. </div> <div class="desc"> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kwtv-dt" title="Read News 9's FCC Profile and Inspection Files" target="_blank" >Station Profile & Public Inspection Files</a> </div> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112032/news'>NEWS</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/174696/9- investigates'>9 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118245/crime'>Crime</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118249/education'>Education</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/127295/special- coverage'>Special Coverage</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118786/health'>Health</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116602/politics'>Politics</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/120198/links- mentioned-on-news-9'>Links</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118263/consumer- watch'>Consumer Watch</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118270/my-2-cents- main'>My 2 Cents</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112030/weather'>WEATHER</a></div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/158742/interactive- esp-radar'>Interactive ESP</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/118562/weather-radar- page'>Street Level Radar</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198137/u-control- weather-center'>Current Temps</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/313791/weather-101'>Weather 101</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/198140/weather- community'>Weather Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/128922/news-9-stormtrackers'>Storm Tracker</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/236353/weather-in- depth'>Weather In-Depth</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>FEATURED</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116601/video- page'>Video</a></li> <li><a href='http://pics.news9.com/'>Share</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/116604/recipes'>Recipes</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/122833/news9com- classifieds'>Classifieds</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/130615/contests'>Contests</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/112034/community'>Community</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/156309/about- us'>Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href='http://www.news9.com/category/119561/employment- opportunities'>Employment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class='smCol'> <div class='smTitle'>DIGITAL NETWORK</div> <ul> <li><a href='http://NewsOn6.com' target='_blank'>NewsOn6.com</a></li> <li><a href='http://News9.com' target='_blank'>News9.com</a> </li> <li><a href='http://TulsaCW.com' target='_blank'>TulsaCW.com</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class='wnClear' style='clear: both'></div> <div class='smCopyright'> All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our <a href='/global/story.asp? s=18990'>Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href='/global/story.asp?s=18991'>Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div>