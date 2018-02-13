Guthrie Schools Combating The Flu With 'Operation Wipe Down' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Guthrie Schools Combating The Flu With 'Operation Wipe Down'

Through North Church, Guthrie Public Schools is participating in Operation Wipe Down.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.