Tabloid Truth Or Trash For Tuesday, February 13 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tabloid Truth Or Trash For Tuesday, February 13

Inventor of water beds wants to bring them back? Bill Belichick opening new “Belly Chick” restaurant? TSA’s tighter security means ban on lip balm? Tom Brady to sell his own line of organic grapes: The Brady Bunch?

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.