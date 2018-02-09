Trends, Topics & Tags: Super Bowl Seat Stolen

Just one year ago we told you about Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady's super bowl jersey being stolen. Now, there's another thief making headlines. That's right, this time around an Eagles fan is accused of stealing his seat from the Minneapolis stadium that hosted this year's Super Bowl.
