Pins & Projects: DIY Rock Succulents

If you're ready for Spring, you'll love this project. While it's not quite time to buy plants yet, you can whip some of these up and get prepared for warmer temps ahead! These would even make cute Valentines with a note attached.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.