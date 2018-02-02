Trends, Topics & Tags: Westbrook Pushes Fan Who Stormed Court

Thunder star Russell Westbrook making headlines today after last night's loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets beat the Thunder on a buzzer-beating 3-point-shot. After the game-ending shot, Westbrook tried to walk off the court when a fan stood in his way, yelling in his face. Russ pushed the fan off as the rest of the team showed up to back him up.
