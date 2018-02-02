OKC Police Asking The Public's Help In Solving Homicide Cases - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police Asking The Public's Help In Solving Homicide Cases

Oklahoma City police are turning to the public in hopes of solving nearly two dozen murder cases.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.