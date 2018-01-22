WEB EXTRA: 1 In Critical After Norman Police Chase Ends With Cra - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WEB EXTRA: 1 In Critical After Norman Police Chase Ends With Crash

One person is in critical condition after a police chase in Norman ended in a crash Monday morning. 

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.