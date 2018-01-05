Surveillance Video Captures Man Breaking Into MWC Church - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Surveillance Video Captures Man Breaking Into MWC Church

The Midwest City Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a church.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.