Trending: YouTube 'Star' Under Fire For Video Showing Suicide Victim

YouTube and one of its stars are facing backlash over a video posted on New Year's Eve. Logan Paul's video shows a man’s body hanging from a tree in Japan's "Suicide Forest". After an outcry, Paul deleted the video, but not before it was seen more than 6-million times. He has since released two apologies.
