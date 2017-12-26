Daily Dose: Basil Cell Carcinoma

In today's daily dose with Dr. Lacy Anderson, a viewer says she had radiation treatments six months ago on her nose for basil cell carcinoma. She now has a bump on the inside of the same nostril. She asks if this could be related to the earlier cancer.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.