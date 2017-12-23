Capitol Report: Top Local Stories Of 2017

Pat McGuigan of CapitolBeatOK.com discusses the top local stories of 2017, including the long service of OKC Mayor Mick Cornett, criminal justice reform, safer streets, the American Indian Cultural Museum and the OKC Thunder.
