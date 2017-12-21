Dino's Movie Moment: Christmas Weekend At The Box Office - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Dino's Movie Moment: Christmas Weekend At The Box Office

Star Wars reigns supreme at the box office, but now there's some more options just ahead of Christmas. That includes a remake of a 90's film you probably remember. Movie Man Dino Lalli takes a look.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.