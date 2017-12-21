Police Investigate SE OKC Assault, Auto-Ped Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Investigate SE OKC Assault, Auto-Ped Crash

Two people were injured after employees found three people trespassing at a septic tank cleaning business Thursday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. 

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.